Tesco Unicorn Cupcakes 6 Pack

Fun Birthday treats
Lovely treats especially for a party with unicorn candles
Awful
Terrible dry cake awful cream don’t buy
Nice cakes
Nice cakes
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2097kJ
Blue Vanilla Frosting (24%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Citric Acid, Flavouring], Pink Vanilla Frosting (24%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Water, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Silver Horn Decoration [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glazing Agents (Shellac)], Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
6 x Cupcakes
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One cupcake (63g)
|Energy
|2097kJ
|1321kJ
|502kcal
|316kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|17.7g
|of which saturates
|7.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|36.9g
|of which sugars
|41.5g
|26.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
