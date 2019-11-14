By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unicorn Cupcakes 6 Pack

3.5(3)
Tesco Unicorn Cupcakes 6 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.58/each
  • Energy1321kJ 316kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars26.1g
    29%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2097kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Vanilla sponge cakes topped with blue and pink vanilla flavoured frostings and decorated.
  • Hand-decorated
  • Swirled with multi-coloured frostings for a vibrant, sweet treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Blue Vanilla Frosting (24%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Citric Acid, Flavouring], Pink Vanilla Frosting (24%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Water, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Silver Horn Decoration [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glazing Agents (Shellac)], Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One cupcake (63g)
Energy2097kJ1321kJ
-502kcal316kcal
Fat28.0g17.7g
of which saturates7.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate58.6g36.9g
of which sugars41.5g26.1g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein3.2g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
Pack contains 6 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Fun Birthday treats

5 stars

Lovely treats especially for a party with unicorn candles

Awful

1 stars

Terrible dry cake awful cream don’t buy

Nice cakes

5 stars

Nice cakes

