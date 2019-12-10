By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malfy Con Arancia Blood Orange Gin 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Malfy Con Arancia Blood Orange Gin 70Cl
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blood Orange Flavoured Gin
  • Juniper, Sicilian Blood Oranges & 6 other Botanicals. MALFY Con Arancia's key botanical additions are blood orange peels sourced from Sicily. Blood oranges are a prized variety in Sicily and are harvested in November. Their rich red colour develops from the cool Mediterranean nights. The peels are steeped in the alcohol and then pressed in a basket press. The infusion is then blended with juniper and other botanicals before being distilled in a stainless steel vacuum still.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Alcohol Units

28.7

ABV

41% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • Torino Distillati,
  • Via Montegrappa 37,
  • Moncalieri (TO),
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • When We Are Giants,
  • UK,
  • BT7 1DT.

Return to

  • When We Are Giants,
  • UK,
  • BT7 1DT.
  • malfygin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here