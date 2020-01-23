By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hg Professional Limescale Remover Half Litre

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£8.00/litre

Product Description

  • Hagesan Blue Professional Limescale Remover
  • Questions about cleaning and maintenance?
  • www.HG.eu
  • An extremely powerful product to remove persistent limescale, rust stains, yellow stain deposits and copper oxide. HG "professional limescale remover" is however safe for all the materials that are used in a bathroom or toilet, such as chrome, stainless steel, ceramics, glaze, glass, crystal and various types of plastics.
  • Biodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC
  • Super concentrated
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains A.O.: Non-Ionic Surfactants < 5%, Perfumes

Storage

Attention: Transport and store the bottle upright.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Depending on the degree of soiling, use undiluted or dilute up to 1:10.
  • For bathtubs always dilute 1:10.
  • Directions for use: Apply HG 'professional limescale remover" with a sponge on a small and inconspicuous place first. Apply with the HG "sanitary sponge". Leave to work for a few minutes, then wipe / rinse off with water. Repeat the treatment if necessary. Immerse badly functioning shower heads in HG "professional limescale remover" for 30 minutes and finish off by brushing. Immerse glassware that has lost its lustre for at least 10 minutes in a dilution of 1:10. Afterwards rinse off thoroughly with water.

Warnings

  • Do not use on marble, travertine, granito, blue Belgian limestone and other types of calciferous natural stone, vulnerable paintwork, lead glazed materials and non-acid resistant bathtubs or other non-acid resistant surfaces.
  • Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777
  • The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu
  • DANGER H314- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. P101- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P301+P330+P331- IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and east to do. Continue rinsing. Contains: Phosphoric acid EINECS 231-633-2, Oxalic acid EINECS 205-634-3, Isotridecanol, ethoxylated EINECS 931-137-2.

Name and address

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't bother, does not work well.

1 stars

Tried to use this for water marks on a shower door. It was rubbish, did not even make a small difference. Total waste of money and hot happy about it! I tried 4 separate times, leaving the product to work for 30/40 minutes at a time, so I gave it far longer it states and still no difference. Note this has worked for me in the past.

My bathroom taps are like mirrors!

5 stars

It really does work, brought my taps up like new. Lots of compliments on them!

Fantastic product!

5 stars

The quality of this product is excellent! It was very quick and easy to use and removed all the limescale from my shower glass. I love it!

