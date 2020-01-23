Hg Professional Limescale Remover Half Litre

Don't bother, does not work well.
Tried to use this for water marks on a shower door. It was rubbish, did not even make a small difference. Total waste of money and hot happy about it! I tried 4 separate times, leaving the product to work for 30/40 minutes at a time, so I gave it far longer it states and still no difference. Note this has worked for me in the past.
My bathroom taps are like mirrors!
It really does work, brought my taps up like new. Lots of compliments on them!
Fantastic product!
The quality of this product is excellent! It was very quick and easy to use and removed all the limescale from my shower glass. I love it!