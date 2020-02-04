By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Calming Lavender And Rose Bath Bombs 100G

4.5(52)Write a review
Radox Calming Lavender And Rose Bath Bombs 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g
  • Hear that? That's the sound of nothing to do and nowhere to be. You've got a date with our colourful bath minerals and Rose fragrances. If there was an award for the best night in, this would certainly be nominated. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature's incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you're down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there's barely a person on earth who can't be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.Fragrance has the power to lift you when you're down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there's barely a person on earth who can't be affected by the right scent.
  • Unique Rose scent
  • Incredibly relaxing when using our fizzing bath bombs
  • Transform your mood when bathing
  • Take the bomb out of the protective foil, next throw it into the bathtub with warm water.
  • Keep in dry and cool place. Avoid contact with eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool, clean water.
  • New Radox Bath Me-Time range
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Parfum, Vitis Vinifera (Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Rose Centifolia (Rose) Petals, CI 14720, Citronellol, Amyl Cinnamal, Geraniol

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Keep in dry and cool place. Avoid contact with eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool clean water. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery. For external use only. Do not eat. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 36 months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep in dry and cool place. Avoid contact with eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool clean water. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery. For external use only. Do not eat. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 36 months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

52 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bombs away here I come!@!

5 stars

Bombs away here I come!@!

Relaxing & Therapeutic

5 stars

The lavender scent is very therapeutic and relaxing. It really made bath time indulgent and calming and the bath bomb added a bit of fun. My skin felt moisturised after using it and i look forward to trying the other scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for lavender fans

4 stars

If you're a fan of lavender, then this bath bomb should be right up your street! Created a lovely scented bath which was great in the evening after a busy day, as the lavender scent was very relaxing. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

This gentle rose scented bath oil is really lovely and soothing. The floral scent wasn't too strong, which I find can be a problem with some bubble baths. The essential oils left my skin feeling lovely and smooth, too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Calming

3 stars

I was given this a gift, I am not a huge fan of baths but I thought I would give it a try, it smelt beautiful and I found it was very relaxing, it has changed my views on baths. It fizzed up in the bath great, the packaging was perfect for the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Subtle.

5 stars

The bath bomb was well packaged and a decent size! It dissolved quickly and left the water subtly coloured and scented. The relaxing scent of lavender was just powerful enough. I felt that the bath bomb conditioned the water and left it softer. The aroma filled the bathroom, without being too strong, and I felt that the bath bomb oozed quality. I would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not strong enough

2 stars

I hadn’t used a bath bomb in ages, but I was decidedly disappointed with this one unfortunately. The packaging was really difficult to get into for starters! I’m sure I have a very average-sized bath but the scent of this bath bomb disappeared almost immediately, so I was just left with murky water and a couple of floating pieces of lavender. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

It was really relaxing and I love smell and colour was super. I really love bath booms. I definitely will recommend this product for my friends and family. I love everything abaut bath booms. Thx so much for lett me try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Lavender scent

5 stars

This bath bomb has a lovely natural lavender scent. There are little bits of lavender in the bath bomb as well which intensify the lavender. It is very calming and really helped me relax in the bath after a long day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

4 stars

Happy with the product, smells lovely and makes a very relaxing bath however I feel I couldn't use this product too often due to sensitive skin. Would enjoy as a treat every once and awhile. When the bath bomb dissolves it has pieces of dried lavender inside. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

