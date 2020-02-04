Radox Calming Lavender And Rose Bath Bombs 100G

Bombs away here I come!@!
Bombs away here I come!@!
Relaxing & Therapeutic
The lavender scent is very therapeutic and relaxing. It really made bath time indulgent and calming and the bath bomb added a bit of fun. My skin felt moisturised after using it and i look forward to trying the other scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for lavender fans
If you're a fan of lavender, then this bath bomb should be right up your street! Created a lovely scented bath which was great in the evening after a busy day, as the lavender scent was very relaxing. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
This gentle rose scented bath oil is really lovely and soothing. The floral scent wasn't too strong, which I find can be a problem with some bubble baths. The essential oils left my skin feeling lovely and smooth, too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Calming
I was given this a gift, I am not a huge fan of baths but I thought I would give it a try, it smelt beautiful and I found it was very relaxing, it has changed my views on baths. It fizzed up in the bath great, the packaging was perfect for the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Subtle.
The bath bomb was well packaged and a decent size! It dissolved quickly and left the water subtly coloured and scented. The relaxing scent of lavender was just powerful enough. I felt that the bath bomb conditioned the water and left it softer. The aroma filled the bathroom, without being too strong, and I felt that the bath bomb oozed quality. I would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not strong enough
I hadn’t used a bath bomb in ages, but I was decidedly disappointed with this one unfortunately. The packaging was really difficult to get into for starters! I’m sure I have a very average-sized bath but the scent of this bath bomb disappeared almost immediately, so I was just left with murky water and a couple of floating pieces of lavender. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
It was really relaxing and I love smell and colour was super. I really love bath booms. I definitely will recommend this product for my friends and family. I love everything abaut bath booms. Thx so much for lett me try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Lavender scent
This bath bomb has a lovely natural lavender scent. There are little bits of lavender in the bath bomb as well which intensify the lavender. It is very calming and really helped me relax in the bath after a long day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely
Happy with the product, smells lovely and makes a very relaxing bath however I feel I couldn't use this product too often due to sensitive skin. Would enjoy as a treat every once and awhile. When the bath bomb dissolves it has pieces of dried lavender inside. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]