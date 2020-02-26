Hg Hair Unblocker 0.4 Litre

It cleared a stubborn blockage where other product
It cleared a stubborn blockage where other products had been useless.
The best I have used
It Works great product
Brilliant. Used it on my bathroom basin.It says for hair but I never wash my hair there but thought it could be from soap cleansers etc. Left overnight absolutely had disappeared when I turned tap on full to flush it. I’d tried so many others as well. Great product
Brilliant product!
Best product I’ve ever found to unblock shower drain. Money well spent.