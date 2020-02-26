By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hg Hair Unblocker 0.4 Litre

Write a review
Hg Hair Unblocker 0.4 Litre
Product Description

  • Drain Hair Unblocker
  • For more information about HG "hair unblocker" and the effect of potassium hydroxide, please visit www.hg.eu/hairunblocker or scan the QR code below.
  • Questions about cleaning and maintenance? www.HG.eu
  • Hair is the cause of blockages in sink, shower or bath drains in a bathroom. Soap remnants, skin grease and toothpaste that are retained by hair only makes the problem worse. HG "hair unblocker" has been strengthened with potassium hydroxide and therefore makes quick work of this problem and completely dissolves the hair and all the materials blocked by it.
  • Other HG products
  • HG drain odour remover
  • Drains can become smelly because of deposits on their walls! HG "drain odour remover" thoroughly removes the deposits that cause this odour and the drain smells fresh again.
  • HG kitchen drain unblocker
  • HG "kitchen drain unblocker" uses enzymes and microbes to remove blockages caused by grease and leftovers, without harming the pipes. Pour a splash down the drains from time to time and you prevent blockages and odours. Also suitable for septic tanks.
  • For blockages in the bathroom
  • Extremely effective, because it contains 2 components
  • Ready to use and convenient to apply
  • Strengthened with potassium hydroxide
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains A.O.: Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents < 5%

Storage

Transport and store the box upright. Transport and store the box upright.Always store the bottles in a cool dark place in an upright position.

Produce of

Made in The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • 1.) If there is standing water in the bathroom sink, shower tray or bath that does not run off, try to remove as much of this as possible.
  • 2.) Carefully pour the entire content of bottle 1 down the blocked drain.
  • 3.) Then carefully pour the entire content of bottle 2 down the blocked drain and leave it all to work for at least 1 hour. The longer you leave it to work, the greater the chance the blockage will be dissolved properly. If possible use it before going to bed, so it can be left to work all night.
  • 4.) Flush with plenty of water.
  • Should the blockage not be removed with this HG product, the blockage is not caused by hair and we recommend you contact a professional plumber to have your drain unblocked.
  • Not suitable for aluminium or zinc drains. This product does not remove blockages caused by construction rubble, metal objects, cleaning cloths, sanitary towels or other similar non-degradable products. For septic tanks, please use HG "kitchen unblocker".

Warnings

  • Caution:
  • Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777
  • The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu
  • Component 1
  • WARNING H315- Causes skin irritation. H319- Causes serious eye irritation. H410- Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. EUH206- Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). P101- IF medical advice in needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. P337+P313- If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. P501- Dispose of contents and container in accordance with all local, regional, national and international regulations.
  • Component 2
  • DANGER H302- Harmful if swallowed. H314- Causes sever skin burns and eye damage. P101- If have medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep our of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P301+P312- IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician if you feel unwell. P301+P330+P331- IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains potassium hydroxide, EINECS 215-181-3.

Name and address

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Irritant
  3. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

4 Reviews

It cleared a stubborn blockage where other product

It cleared a stubborn blockage where other products had been useless.

The best I have used

The best I have used

It Works great product

Brilliant. Used it on my bathroom basin.It says for hair but I never wash my hair there but thought it could be from soap cleansers etc. Left overnight absolutely had disappeared when I turned tap on full to flush it. I’d tried so many others as well. Great product

Brilliant product!

Best product I’ve ever found to unblock shower drain. Money well spent.

