Hg Bathroom Mould Remover Foam Spray 500Ml

Hg Bathroom Mould Remover Foam Spray 500MlProduct and tips? See:HG.EUConsumer Services?Call: +44 (0) 1279 598360
HG mould remover foam spray destroys all moulds immediately and easily. This self-acting foam spray with longer bonding deals quickly and effectively with unhealthy black mould stains. Mould often occurs in the bathroom and other damp places. HG mould remover foam spray has a unique foam formula. It is easy to aim, stays on longer and that gives it a longer active time. Ideal for vertical surfaces. Suitable for tile and silicon joints, plasterwork, etc. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
HG Does what it promises.
German Consumer Test Institute
Destroys the most stubborn mouldUnique foam formula for optimum bondingResult within 30 minutesSelf-acting
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents < 5%

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Remove the locking clip before use. If you have used the bottle before, remnants of the liquid may be left in the nozzle, causing it to work less well when you reuse the bottle. Before reusing the bottle, we recommend you rinse the nozzle with hot tap water, e.g. by running the water through the air holes at the side of the foam pipe. The product has a bleaching effect, so in case of doubt start by testing it in a unobtrusive place. Do not remove mould first. Press the nozzle at the front side and turn a quarter. Spray the surface from a distance of 3-5 cm. In case of persistent dirt, spray again after 30 minutes and leave it to work for another 30 minutes. Clean the sprayed surface with water and a sponge. Wash off elastic joints (e.g. silicon sealant) after approx. 30 minutes and spray again. Turn the nozzle a quarter backwards after use (blocking position). For cleaning large surface areas with green deposits we recommend HG algae and mould remover.Dosage: 2-3 m^2 wall surface, 6-8 m^2 tile joints.

