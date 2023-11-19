Hg Bathroom Mould Remover Foam Spray 500Ml Product and tips? See: HG.EU Consumer Services? Call: +44 (0) 1279 598360

HG mould remover foam spray destroys all moulds immediately and easily. This self-acting foam spray with longer bonding deals quickly and effectively with unhealthy black mould stains. Mould often occurs in the bathroom and other damp places. HG mould remover foam spray has a unique foam formula. It is easy to aim, stays on longer and that gives it a longer active time. Ideal for vertical surfaces. Suitable for tile and silicon joints, plasterwork, etc. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.

HG Does what it promises.

German Consumer Test Institute

Destroys the most stubborn mould Unique foam formula for optimum bonding Result within 30 minutes Self-acting

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents < 5%

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage