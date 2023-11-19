We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hg Mould Spray 500Ml

Hg Mould Spray 500Ml

Hg Mould Spray 500MlProduct and tips? See: HG.euConsumer Services? Call: +44 (0)1279 598360
HG mould spray destroys all moulds immediately and easily. It is a self-acting cleaner that deals quickly and effectively with unhealthy black mould stains. These dirty black mould, damp or mildew stains often occur on the silicon seals between the bathtub and the tiled wall, in the shower cubicle or on plaster. This produces black stains that are bad for your health. HG mould spray removes these stains quickly and easily. Suitable for tile and silicon joints, plasterwork, etc.
Destroys the most stubborn mouldFor tile grout, silicone joints, plaster etcResult within 30 minutesSelf-acting
Contains a.o: Anionic Surfactans, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents <5%

500ml ℮

Directions for use: Remove the locking clip before use. The product has a bleaching action. If in doubt, first test on an inconspicuous area or a discreet place. Do not remove fungi and algae before using the product. Press the nozzle at the from side and turn a quarter. Spray the surface from 3 - 5 cm distance and leave it to work for 30 minutes. Clean the sprayed surface with sponge and water. Elastic grouting (for instance silicone paste) must be washed off after 30 minutes and be treated again. Turn the nozzle quarter backwards after use (blocking position). For cleaning large surfaces with green deposits, we advice HG algae mould remover.

