We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Hg Kitchen Grease Away 500Ml

Hg Kitchen Grease Away 500Ml

4.5(20)
Write a review

£4.10

£8.20/litre

Hg Kitchen Grease Away 500MlProduct and tips? See: HG.euConsumer Services? Call: +44 (0)1279 598360
HG grease away is a safe product for removing edible oils, but also animal and vegetable fat from stainless steel, galvanised, enamelled and aluminium surfaces. HG grease away is also suitable for ceramic tiles and plastic. Ideal, safe and simple to make the kitchen grease-free after cooking.
HG Does what it promises.
German Consumer Test InstituteBiodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC
100% powerful degreaserFor all surfacesFor use in food-preparation areasRemoves animal and vegetable fats and oils
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Non-Ionic Surfactans < 5%, Perfumes: Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Turn the nozzle on the front side of quarter. Spray the surface to be cleaned. Leave it to work for a few seconds. If applied on stainless steel, spray HG grease away on a clean cloth and then clean the surface. Then wipe up the grease with a cloth, preferably soaked in hot water. Depending on the degree of soiling, repeat the treatment. Turn the nozzle a quarter after use (OFF). For cleaning baked on grease and food remnants inside microwaves and combination microwaves, please use HG microwave cleaner.

View all Hob & Oven Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here