Hg Kitchen Grease Away 500Ml

HG grease away is a safe product for removing edible oils, but also animal and vegetable fat from stainless steel, galvanised, enamelled and aluminium surfaces. HG grease away is also suitable for ceramic tiles and plastic. Ideal, safe and simple to make the kitchen grease-free after cooking.

HG Does what it promises.

German Consumer Test Institute Biodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC

100% powerful degreaser For all surfaces For use in food-preparation areas Removes animal and vegetable fats and oils

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Non-Ionic Surfactans < 5%, Perfumes: Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage