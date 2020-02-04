Hg Quick Descaler Half Litre

Don't waste your money!!
Very disappointed with this product. Used as per instructions in my kettle but barely touched the limescale. Used my usual brand and super scale free results within 5 minutes, I should have stuck to what I know!!
Waist of money. Do not buy this.
It is absolutely waist of money!!! Does not do its job at all.
Destroyed coffee machine
Attempted to use this to descale my Nespresso Coffee Machine. It failed to help, and the machine ran for ages then went into fault. Nespresso asked straight away if i was using the correct product, and said some of these products damage the machines, and void the warranty. Now my coffee machine is destroyed and my warranty is void on my machine thats only a few months old