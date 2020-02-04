By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hg Quick Descaler Half Litre

1(3)Write a review
Hg Quick Descaler Half Litre
£ 4.00
£8.00/litre

Product Description

  • A descaling liquid that has been developed especially for removing limescale from hot-water equipment.
  • Questions about cleaning and maintenance?
  • www.HG.eu
  • Biodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC
  • For coffee machines, electric kettles and washing machines
  • Pack size: 0.5L

Information

Ingredients

Contains A.O.: Non-Ionic Surfactants < 5%

Storage

Attention: Transport and store the bottle upright.

Produce of

Made in The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee makers: Dilute 50 ml product with 500 ml water and pour this carefully into the electric kettle. Leave the machine to work as if you're making coffee. Carefully pour away the solution. If the machine does not percolate properly, repeat the treatment with a new mixture. Finally, clean the machine 3 times with hot water to ensure no limescale or unwanted tastes remain.
  • Electric kettles: Dilute 50 ml product with 500ml cold water and pour this carefully into the electric kettle. Do not switch on the kettle. Leave the liquid in the kettle for around 40 minutes and then pour it out carefully. Repeat the treatment if required. Then rinse the kettle 3x with plenty of warm water.
  • Washing machines: In soft-water areas, add 100 ml of product to the detergent tray, add 200 ml in hard-water areas. Run the shortest programme with a temperature of 60°C. Halfway through the programme, switch off the machine, leave the product to work for approximately 20 minutes and then complete the programme.
  • Heating elements: (Not for electric kettles) can be treated separately too. Brush on HG "quick descaler" with a brush, leave it to absorb for a little while and then remove the limescale with a soft sponge. Then rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Warnings

  • Always consult the instructions for your machine before using HG "quick descaler". Do not use in pod-coffee machines and on surfaces that are sensitive to acids, such as aluminium, zinc or enamel. Never use a descaler for steam irons; that includes HG "quick descaler". Use HG "quick descaler for espresso and pod-coffee machines" to descale espresso and pod-coffee machines. Limescale affects the heating element. Therefore you should descale your hot-water equipment regularly, to ensure that limescale does not affect your element.
  • Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777
  • The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu
  • DANGER H314- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.
  • P101- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P301+P330+P331- IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains glycolic acid EINECS: 201 - 180-5

Name and address

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER Always consult the instructions for your machine before using HG "quick descaler". Do not use in pod-coffee machines and on surfaces that are sensitive to acids, such as aluminium, zinc or enamel. Never use a descaler for steam irons; that includes HG "quick descaler". Use HG "quick descaler for espresso and pod-coffee machines" to descale espresso and pod-coffee machines. Limescale affects the heating element. Therefore you should descale your hot-water equipment regularly, to ensure that limescale does not affect your element. Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777 The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu DANGER H314- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. P101- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P301+P330+P331- IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains glycolic acid EINECS: 201 - 180-5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money!!

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product. Used as per instructions in my kettle but barely touched the limescale. Used my usual brand and super scale free results within 5 minutes, I should have stuck to what I know!!

Waist of money. Do not buy this.

1 stars

It is absolutely waist of money!!! Does not do its job at all.

Destroyed coffee machine

1 stars

Attempted to use this to descale my Nespresso Coffee Machine. It failed to help, and the machine ran for ages then went into fault. Nespresso asked straight away if i was using the correct product, and said some of these products damage the machines, and void the warranty. Now my coffee machine is destroyed and my warranty is void on my machine thats only a few months old

Usually bought next

Oust All Purpose Descaler 3 Pack

£ 1.66
£0.55/each

Hg Scale Away Foamspray 500Ml

£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Oven Pride Cleaning System 500Ml

£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Keep It Handy All Purpose Descaler Tablets 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here