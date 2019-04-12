Sure For Women Pure Fresh Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml

Disappointing
Remains wet when applied for too long. Dispenses too much at a time leaving the roller/cap messy.
Smells nice & does the job
I have been using this product for over a month now and would say I am pretty happy with it. It smells pleasant and you get quite a lot in the bottle. It works well too. My only slight criticism is that it's quite wet, so sometimes more product comes out than necessary. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product that does what it says
This product has been amazing. As a swimming coach I spend many hours in a hot humid environment and this product has keep me smelling fresh all day. I have used various different products over the years and I would certainly say this has given me the best results and would recommend others to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell but that’s about it
I was instantly attracted to the smell.. it’s really lovely and fresh. That’s what you’d want from the deodorant. However either the bottle or consistently needs to be improved as it leeks and I would think twice before taking this on holiday. Unfortunately I will have to go back to Sure invisible which I have used for years... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells nice!
The concept of a longer lasting antiperspirant was appealing (though I would apply every day after a shower!) however this roll on took forever to dry, so make sure you apply well in advance of needing to get dressed! It also remained a little sticky. It seemed to do a decent job once dry, but isn't a product I would buy due to the excessive drying time needed...it did smell nice though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Keeps you fresh and dry
I am so pleased with this product,I have used sure for years and it just keeps getting better I will definitley be using it all the time,no worrying about sweating it keeps you dry and smelling fresh its my new deodrant now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job!
This is like most other roll-on deodorants. Is quite wet to apply but quicky dries. Smell is subtle so not overwhelming. Provides all-day protection in colder months but would be interesting to see how it stacks up in the summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!
I don't usually buy the roll on deodorant but was keen to try it as I do use Sure deodorant usually. It smells great but is a bit sticky for my liking. I think I will stick to the spray deodreant going forward. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good.
This is a nice smelling effective deodorant. Don't be put off my how thick the liquid is, it dries very quickly. Keeps me fresh even after a gym session. The container is pretty and it stands up on its own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh smell!
Such a nice deodorant! Not too perfumed or over powering like some other brands. Doesn’t leave skin feeling dry either, goes on so smoothly and leaves skin feeling soft for most of the day! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]