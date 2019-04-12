By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure For Women Pure Fresh Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Sure For Women Pure Fresh Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting 72 hour protection. In our most effective women's anti-perspirant yet, Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour. From high intensity fitness and sport to hot holidays abroad and commuter chaos, you need an anti-perspirant that won’t break a sweat when under pressure.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day. Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down thanks to the unbeatable protection of new Sure Advanced protection.
  • Available in two new refreshing scents; Pure Fresh and Ultimate Fresh in both an Aerosol and our NEW, larger sized 100ml roll on. Sure Advanced is your new go to, helping you go the extra mile when you need it most.
  • Sure, The More You Move The More You Live.
  • Overview of range:
  • • New Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you 72-hour protection
  • • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
  • • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
  • • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
  • • All day dry and confident feeling
  • • Available in two uplifting new scents
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-21, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-d-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrated Silica, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply your Sure roll-on onto dry underarms evenly. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin

Warnings

  • UK/IE• Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

Remains wet when applied for too long. Dispenses too much at a time leaving the roller/cap messy.

Smells nice & does the job

3 stars

I have been using this product for over a month now and would say I am pretty happy with it. It smells pleasant and you get quite a lot in the bottle. It works well too. My only slight criticism is that it's quite wet, so sometimes more product comes out than necessary. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product that does what it says

5 stars

This product has been amazing. As a swimming coach I spend many hours in a hot humid environment and this product has keep me smelling fresh all day. I have used various different products over the years and I would certainly say this has given me the best results and would recommend others to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell but that’s about it

3 stars

I was instantly attracted to the smell.. it’s really lovely and fresh. That’s what you’d want from the deodorant. However either the bottle or consistently needs to be improved as it leeks and I would think twice before taking this on holiday. Unfortunately I will have to go back to Sure invisible which I have used for years... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice!

3 stars

The concept of a longer lasting antiperspirant was appealing (though I would apply every day after a shower!) however this roll on took forever to dry, so make sure you apply well in advance of needing to get dressed! It also remained a little sticky. It seemed to do a decent job once dry, but isn't a product I would buy due to the excessive drying time needed...it did smell nice though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps you fresh and dry

5 stars

I am so pleased with this product,I have used sure for years and it just keeps getting better I will definitley be using it all the time,no worrying about sweating it keeps you dry and smelling fresh its my new deodrant now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job!

4 stars

This is like most other roll-on deodorants. Is quite wet to apply but quicky dries. Smell is subtle so not overwhelming. Provides all-day protection in colder months but would be interesting to see how it stacks up in the summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

4 stars

I don't usually buy the roll on deodorant but was keen to try it as I do use Sure deodorant usually. It smells great but is a bit sticky for my liking. I think I will stick to the spray deodreant going forward. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good.

5 stars

This is a nice smelling effective deodorant. Don't be put off my how thick the liquid is, it dries very quickly. Keeps me fresh even after a gym session. The container is pretty and it stands up on its own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell!

5 stars

Such a nice deodorant! Not too perfumed or over powering like some other brands. Doesn’t leave skin feeling dry either, goes on so smoothly and leaves skin feeling soft for most of the day! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

