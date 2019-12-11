By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highland Spring Sparkling Water 8X500ml

image 1 of Highland Spring Sparkling Water 8X500ml
Product Description

  • Carbonated Spring Water.
  • Every drop of Highland Spring is carefully drawn from protected organic land deep within Scotland's Ochil Hills. Feel the burst of bubbles lift you in a moment of sparkling refreshment.
  • The perfect pick-me-up
  • Ethical Company - Good Shopping Guide
  • No sugar and calories
  • Pack size: 4l
  • No sugar
  • No calories

Information

Storage

Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 7 days. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage analysis mg/l:
Bicarbonate150
Calcium40.5
Chloride6.1
Magnesium10.1
Nitrate (as NO3)3.1
Potassium0.7
Sodium5.6
Sulphate5.3
Dry residue at 180°C170
pH at source7.8

