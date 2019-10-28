By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coco Fuzion 100% C'nut Watr Lime 250Ml

Coco Fuzion 100% C'nut Watr Lime 250Ml
£ 0.75
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural Sparkling Coconut Water Lime
  • Our tasty coconut water is 100% natural in every way!
  • Our coconuts are sourced from a region in Vietnam know as coconut island
  • Coconut water naturally contains key electrolytes needed for effective hydration - calcium, chloride, sodium, potassium, magnesium
  • 100% natural
  • Naturally isotonic
  • Not from concentrate
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water, Lime Juice 5%, Carbon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Natural Colour, Natural Lime Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best before: see base of can

Produce of

Product of Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Distributor address

  • C7 Brands Ltd,
  • TN3 8AD.

Return to

  • C7 Brands Ltd,
  • TN3 8AD.
  • www.c7brands.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 24kcal
Carbohydrates5.9g
Of which Sugars 5.6g
Protein 0g
Fats0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Sodium 25mg
Potassium 90mg
Vitamin C 3mg

