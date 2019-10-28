Coco Fuzion 100% C'nut Watr Lime 250Ml
Product Description
- Natural Sparkling Coconut Water Lime
- Our tasty coconut water is 100% natural in every way!
- Our coconuts are sourced from a region in Vietnam know as coconut island
- Coconut water naturally contains key electrolytes needed for effective hydration - calcium, chloride, sodium, potassium, magnesium
- 100% natural
- Naturally isotonic
- Not from concentrate
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- Halal
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Lime Juice 5%, Carbon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Natural Colour, Natural Lime Flavour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best before: see base of can
Produce of
Product of Vietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Distributor address
- C7 Brands Ltd,
- TN3 8AD.
Return to
- C7 Brands Ltd,
- TN3 8AD.
- www.c7brands.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|24kcal
|Carbohydrates
|5.9g
|Of which Sugars
|5.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Fats
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Sodium
|25mg
|Potassium
|90mg
|Vitamin C
|3mg
