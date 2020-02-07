Piccolo Organic Cherry & Yogurt 100G

Baby loved it
It would be hard to get this combo of fruits wrong
Good taste and healthy
loved the product
I was very pleased with this product my daughter
great
Loved it. A different product to the normal baby pouch flavours. Less sweet less sugar
Some of them he wasn’t so keen on but most he loves
Very tasty flavours. I like to mix them in my toddlers porridge for a quick and tasty breakfast
Horrible taste!
