Piccolo Organic Cherry & Yogurt 100G

Write a review
Piccolo Organic Cherry & Yogurt 100G
Product Description

  • A smooth blend of apples, yoghurt & cherries with oats.
  • Piccolo gives back 10% of profits donated to charities supporting local families.
  • Find out about where these ingredients came from, why they are great, and learn how to make this recipe at home.
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you.
  • Made by our family, for your growing family.
  • Always organic
  • With wholegrain oats
  • All natural
  • No added sugar - only naturally occuring sugars
  • Balanced ingredients
  • Nutritionist approved
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 43%, Organic Yoghurt (Milk) 30%, Organic Cherries 24%, Organic Wholemeal Oat Flour 3%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Weaning Advice: Government guidelines advise that foods containing dairy & gluten should be introduced after 6 months. Every baby is different.
  • Cooking instructions: Pouch does not require heating. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)303
Energy (kcal)72
Fat (g)1.7
of which saturates (g)0.7
Carbohydrate (g)11
of which sugars (g)*8.8
Fibre (g)1.5
Protein (g)2
Salt (g)0.03
Sodium (mg)12
*Only naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: The cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed and return the pouch to the address below.

140 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Baby loved it

5 stars

Baby loved it

It would be hard to get this combo of fruits wrong

3 stars

It would be hard to get this combo of fruits wrong. Think it would be cheaper to make this from scratch

Good taste and healthy

5 stars

Good taste and healthy

loved the product

5 stars

loved the product

I was very pleased with this product my daughter

5 stars

I was very pleased with this product my daughter really enjoyed them and we would definitely buy them again I love the fact that they are room temperature which means you don’t have to worry when out and about

great

4 stars

great

Loved it. A different product to the normal baby pouch flavours. Less sweet less sugar

5 stars

Loved it. A different product to the normal baby pouch flavours. Less sweet less sugar

Some of them he wasn’t so keen on but most he loves

4 stars

Some of them he wasn’t so keen on but most he loves

Very tasty flavours. I like to mix them in my toddlers porridge for a quick and tasty breakfast

5 stars

Very tasty flavours. I like to mix them in my toddlers porridge for a quick and tasty breakfast

Horrible taste!

2 stars

Horrible taste!

