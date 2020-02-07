By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Piccolo Organic Sweet Potato &Beef Ragu Stage 2

4.5(107)Write a review
image 1 of Piccolo Organic Sweet Potato &Beef Ragu Stage 2
Product Description

  • A Textured Blend of Sweet Potato, Tomato, Beef & Vegetables with a Hint of Thyme
  • Piccolo 100% organic stage 2 pouches are suitable from 7 months+ all natural and no added sugar. A textured blend of sweet potatoes, tomatoes, carrots & beef with a hint of thyme.
  • Inspire Little Adventures
  • At Piccolo we believe the best days are fuelled by great food, so inspired by our Mediterranean roots we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy where-ever life takes you.
  • - 100% Organic
  • - Balanced Ingredients
  • - Nutritionist Approved
  • Piccolo gives back by donating 10% of our profits to charities supporting local families.
  Join the Piccolo family to find out more and find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with @MyLittlePiccolo
  • Find our Recipes www.mylittlepiccolo.com/blogs/recipes
  • With a hint of thyme
  • A textured organic blend
  • Always organic
  • No gluten containing ingredients
  • No added sugars and salt - contains only naturally occurring sugars and salt
  • No nonsense or anything artificial
  • Good source of protein
  • Pack size: 130G
  Good source of protein
  • No added sugars and salt

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato 25%, Tomato 21%, Vegetables Stock 16.9%, Carrots 11%, Beef 10%, Onions 5%, Leek 5%, Mushroom 4%, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 2%, Herbs 0.08%, Garlic 0.02%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed Warm or Cold. To warm stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Warnings

  • WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,

Return to

  If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed to your Piccolo and return the pouch to the address below.
  • Piccolo,
  • Casa Piccolo,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX,
  • UK.
  • www.mylittlepiccolo.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 grams
Energy (kj)195
Energy (kcal)46
Fat 1.1
Saturates 0.6
Carbohydrate 4.7
Sugars 3.6
Fibre 1.8
Protein 3.5
Salt 0.07

Safety information

WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.

107 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great flavours

our son loves this

Wide range of flavours, my baby enjoys these pouches as much as any others. Good :)

baby loved it so we will deffinatly be buying again

my grandson seemed to like it so l would buy more

Is organic , taste , nice pack , my baby love it :)

appealing packaging. it is organic. very nice taste. i do recommend

Good!

My little one enjoy it

Enjoyed It

the smell and consistency were good, my daughter really enjoyed eating it. the ingredients list was pleasing minimal additives

