Piccolo Organic Sweet Potato &Beef Ragu Stage 2

Great flavours
Great flavours
our son loves this
our son loves this
Wide range of flavours, my baby enjoys these pouches as much as any others. Good :)
Wide range of flavours, my baby enjoys these pouches as much as any others. Good :)
baby loved it so we will deffinatly be buying again
baby loved it so we will deffinatly be buying again
my grandson seemed to like it so l would buy more
my grandson seemed to like it so l would buy more
Is organic , taste , nice pack , my baby love it :)
Is organic , taste , nice pack , my baby love it :)
appealing packaging. it is organic. very nice taste. i do recommend
appealing packaging. it is organic. very nice taste. i do recommend
Good!
Good!
My little one enjoy it
My little one enjoy it
Enjoyed It
the smell and consistency were good, my daughter really enjoyed eating it. the ingredients list was pleasing minimal additives