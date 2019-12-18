Heinz First Steps Cheesy Vegetable With Pasta 200G
Product Description
- Tomato, carrot and cheese with pasta cereal and fortified milk.
- Easy Peasy Dinnertime. Easy to prepare and with more texture, perfect for a 7+ month baby. With 12 key vitamins and minerals tailored for your little one!
- HEINZ FIRST STEPS.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- With a handy scoop inside.
- With small pieces.
- WITH IRON WHICH SUPPORTS NORMAL COGNITIVE DEVELOPMENT.
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- LITTLE LUMPS.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Contents are liable to settle after packing. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 200g
- With iron which supports normal cognitive development
Ingredients
Vegetables (Tomato, Carrot), Flours (48%, Rice, Maize), Skimmed Milk Powder, Pasta (10%, made from Durum Wheat Semolina), Maltodextrin, Cheese (6%, contains Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Protein, Inulin, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Yeast Extract, Vitamin C, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Prepared with 82g Vegetables per 100g Dry Cereal, including 70g Tomato and 12g Carrot
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: JUST ADD WATER. Add 3 spoons of just boiled water to 1 spoon of cereal in a bowl and stir. Allow to stand for approximately 2 minutes for pieces to soften. Check temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
Number of uses
6 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Phone 0800 212 991
- (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g cereal
|%LRV* per serving
|Energy
|1662kJ
|499kJ
|393kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|1.8g
|-of which saturates
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|20.1g
|-of which sugars
|11.5g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.29g
|Vitamin A
|450µg
|135µg
|34%
|Vitamin D
|11µg
|3.3µg
|33%
|Vitamin E
|11mg
|3.3mg
|Vitamin C
|30mg
|9.0mg
|36%
|Thiamin
|0.6mg
|0.18mg
|36%
|Riboflavin
|0.9mg
|0.27mg
|34%
|Niacin
|10mg
|3.0mg
|33%
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg
|0.24mg
|34%
|Folic Acid
|110µg
|33µg
|33%
|Vitamin B12
|0.8µg
|0.24µg
|34%
|Calcium
|470mg
|141mg
|35%
|Iron
|7.0mg
|2.1mg
|35%
|Zinc
|4.5mg
|1.4mg
|34%
|*The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
