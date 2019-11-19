Fourpure Session Ipa 4X330ml Can
Product Description
- Session IPA
- Inspired by Adventure
- Brewed & Canned in London
- Forest, foothills, hike or fly. Peaceful days on sunny trails, crazy nights under city lights. Dig for treasure under the moon, search the horizon by hot air balloon.
- Choose your adventure, drink good beer.
- Hemisphere offers vibrant tropical flavours, a gentle bitterness and a clean, hoppy finish.
- At Fourpure, beer is our passion and our travels are what inspire us. New York's dynamic pace influenced this hoppy India Pale Ale. Mosaic, Simcoe, Cascade and Centennial hops pack flavour into an easy drinking Session IPA, for long days in a city that doesn't sleep.
- Continue the adventure ...
- Pils Lager, American Pale, Oatmeal Stout, Easy Peeler
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.2% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- Fourpure Limited,
- 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
- London,
- SE16 3LL.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
