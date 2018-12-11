Philips Avent Natural 2.0 6M+ Teat (Fast Flow)

good
easy to use. good grip. easy wash. flexible. nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I wouldn’t go mad.
This product is hard to use and you need to make sure you have avent bottles. The teats are quite large aswel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super helpful!
This teat performs much better to any regular ones. I was very impressed! It was easy to use due to the way it was designed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great teats, easy to use for baby and mum
Great teats which are easy to use. Baby found them easy to use with no problems letting in air. Easy to remove, clean and sterilise too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellet teats
This teat is brilliantly made, soft for babies, but strong, designed well. Soft, anti-colic value to help reduce discomfort or colic. Does exactly what it needs to do and overall my son was impressed and seemed to feed from the teat ok, no issues with the use or design. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Worth buying good quality
It took a few goes to get my little boy to accept the teat due to being breast fed and being very particular. Once he accepted the teat he drank well and enjoyed his bottles. I would recommend this product to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great flow
I have them for my 6 month old baby girl.they can only be used for the bottles they are intended for. But are great with the natural petal nipple feel my baby took to them straight away.the teat only lets out what the baby sucks out so no more milk running down face and neck for my girl. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Excellent product. Did not have any problems with my little girl using these teats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best teats on the market
These teats are the perfect teats for thicker formula, tried a few others but none compare to these, also have a faster flow than others I’ve tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Best one
Great teats with 4 little holes that help to eject milk evenly rather. Our baby was always drowning with too much milk when using a one hole teat. Definitely recommend. Also, winding seems much easier and we have not had any hiccups since, it’s also very easy to clean. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]