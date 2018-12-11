By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Avent Natural 2.0 6M+ Teat (Fast Flow)

4.5(26)Write a review
£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Fast Flow Teats 6m+
  • The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. Its natural shape helps your baby to continue the same tongue movement used at the breast. Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. It is also a thicker teat and bite resistant, designed for your growing baby's changing needs. Innovative twin valve design reduces colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. This makes feeding comfortable for your baby. The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby. This teat is fast flow rate for your 6 month+ baby. As a new parent, your little one's health and well-being is your top-most priority. Rest assured you're giving baby the best--the Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle is made of BPA-free (following EU directive (2011/8/EU) material (polypropylene). Philips Avent products are compatible with one another and are easily interchangeable, aiding the transition from your newborn to toddler. Bottles and teats can be used with the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump, storage containers, cups, sterilisers and bottle warmer.
  • 0% BPA*
  • *0% BPA - following EU regulation 10/2011
  • Natural teat design, flexible and bite resistant
  • Use only with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottles

Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Replace after three months

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Electronics UK Limited,
  • Lower Road,
  • Glemsford,
  • Suffolk,
  • CO10 7QS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Philips Electronics UK Limited,
  • Lower Road,
  • Glemsford,
  • Suffolk,
  • CO10 7QS,
  • UK.
  • GB: 020 7949 0240 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 015 24 54 43 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • www.philips.com/Avent

Net Contents

2 x Fast Flow Teats

26 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

good

5 stars

easy to use. good grip. easy wash. flexible. nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I wouldn’t go mad.

3 stars

This product is hard to use and you need to make sure you have avent bottles. The teats are quite large aswel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super helpful!

5 stars

This teat performs much better to any regular ones. I was very impressed! It was easy to use due to the way it was designed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great teats, easy to use for baby and mum

5 stars

Great teats which are easy to use. Baby found them easy to use with no problems letting in air. Easy to remove, clean and sterilise too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellet teats

5 stars

This teat is brilliantly made, soft for babies, but strong, designed well. Soft, anti-colic value to help reduce discomfort or colic. Does exactly what it needs to do and overall my son was impressed and seemed to feed from the teat ok, no issues with the use or design. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worth buying good quality

4 stars

It took a few goes to get my little boy to accept the teat due to being breast fed and being very particular. Once he accepted the teat he drank well and enjoyed his bottles. I would recommend this product to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flow

4 stars

I have them for my 6 month old baby girl.they can only be used for the bottles they are intended for. But are great with the natural petal nipple feel my baby took to them straight away.the teat only lets out what the baby sucks out so no more milk running down face and neck for my girl. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Excellent product. Did not have any problems with my little girl using these teats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best teats on the market

5 stars

These teats are the perfect teats for thicker formula, tried a few others but none compare to these, also have a faster flow than others I’ve tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Best one

5 stars

Great teats with 4 little holes that help to eject milk evenly rather. Our baby was always drowning with too much milk when using a one hole teat. Definitely recommend. Also, winding seems much easier and we have not had any hiccups since, it’s also very easy to clean. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

