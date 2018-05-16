Philips Avent Natural 2.0 3M+ Teat (Med Flow)

Product Description
- Medium Flow Teats 3m+
- The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. Its natural shape helps your baby to continue the same tongue movement used at the breast. Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed. Innovative twin valve design reduces colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. This makes feeding comfortable for your baby. The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby. This teat is medium flow rate for your 3 month+ baby. As a new parent, your little one's health and well-being is your top-most priority. Rest assured you're giving baby the best--the Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle is made of BPA-free (following EU directive (2011/8/EU) material (polypropylene). Philips Avent products are compatible with one another and are easily interchangeable, aiding the transition from your newborn to toddler. Bottles and teats can be used with the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump, storage containers, cups, sterilisers and bottle warmer.
- 0% BPA*
- *0% BPA - following EU regulation 10/2011
- Natural teat design, flexible with soft texture
- Use only with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottles
Information
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Replace after three months
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Philips Electronics UK Limited,
- Lower Road,
- Glemsford,
- Suffolk,
- CO10 7QS,
- UK.
- GB: 020 7949 0240 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
- IRL: 015 24 54 43 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
- www.philips.com/avent
Net Contents
2 x Medium Flow Teats
