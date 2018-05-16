By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Fruit Express Pear & Peach In Juice 113G

Del Monte Fruit Express Pear & Peach In Juice 113G
£ 0.40
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Peach & Pear in Juice
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit in varying proportions (Peach, Pear), Clarified Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.Once opened, cover and keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-4 days. Best Before: See Pot.

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

  • www.delmonteeurope.com

Drained weight

62g

Net Contents

113g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (Net Content):
Energy 255 kJ / 60 kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 14g
Of which Sugars 12g
Fibre 1,1g
Protein 0,3g
Salt 0g

