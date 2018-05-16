Del Monte Fruit Express Pear & Peach In Juice 113G

Product Description
- Peach & Pear in Juice
- Pack size: 113g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit in varying proportions (Peach, Pear), Clarified Grape Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.Once opened, cover and keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-4 days. Best Before: See Pot.
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
62g
Net Contents
113g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (Net Content):
|Energy
|255 kJ / 60 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|Of which Sugars
|12g
|Fibre
|1,1g
|Protein
|0,3g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019