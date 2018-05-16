Sanex Micellar Soothing Shower Gel 500Ml

- Sanex Dermo Micellar Soothing cleansing gel for face & body, comforts & rebalances skin. It is enriched with emolient & omega 3 and is suitable for normal to dry skin.
- Micellar cleansers
- Sanex Dermo Micellar mild cleansing gels are formulated to capture impurities while maintaining your skin's natural barrier, leaving it purified, hydrated & naturally protected.
- Comforts & rebalances
- Omega 3 & emollient
- Normal to dry skin
- For body & face
- Keeps skin healthy
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Zinc Sulfate, CI 18965, CI 42090, CI 45100
Produce of
Made in EU
Warnings
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- 00-800-321-321-32
- www.sanex.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
