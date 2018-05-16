Grenade Carb Killa Shake White Chocolate

Product Description
- Lactose Free High Protein UHT Treated White Chocolate Shake with Sweeteners
- Trusted by sport. Note for tested athletes: This product is certified with the Informed-Sport programme and therefore suitable for use by drug tested athletes and military personnel.
- www.informed-sport.com
- A smooth and creamy lactose free, high protein drink with 214 calories*. With 25g of protein and 8.6g of carbs, Carb Killa® Shake is a convenient way to consume additional protein between meals without unwanted calories or carbs.
- 25g High Protein*, 8.6g Carbs*, only 214 Calories*
- *Per 330ml
Grenade® Carb Killa® Shake is manufactured to the highest standards in behalf of Grenade (UK) Ltd
- Lactose free made with real milk
- UHT treated
- GMO free
- No artificial colourings
- Informed-Sport certified
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 330ML
- High protein
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (<strong>Milk</strong>), Whey Protein Concentrate (<strong>Milk</strong>)), Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Modified Starch, Stabilizers: Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Sweeteners: Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Flavouring, Salt, Enzyme: Lactase, Product contains <0.1g Lactose per 100ml
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg, Soy, Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Unopened, store at room temperature, once opened store chilled and consume within 12 hours.For best before see neck of bottle.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Grenade® Carb Killa® Shake can be consumed at any time during the day and is best serve chilled.
- Shake well and enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Return to
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Marsh Ln,
- Hampton in Arden,
- Solihull,
- B92 0AJ.
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per) 100ml
|(Per) 330ml
|Energy kJ
|272
|897
|Energy kcal
|65
|214
|Fat
|2.7 g
|8.9 g
|Of which Saturates
|1.8 g
|5.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6 g
|8.6 g
|Of which Sugars
|1.5 g
|5 g
|Fibre
|0.01 g
|0.03 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|25 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
|0.56 g
