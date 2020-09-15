Swizzels Lolly Mix Bag 365G

Product Description
- Assortment of Family Favourite Lollies
- Halloween Sorted
- Spooky Party Games
- Themed Food
- Frightening Face Paint
- Trick Treat Tips
- Contents may not include all those shown
- Over 30 lollies
- Free from artificial colours
- Pack size: 365G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Cornflour, Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Magnesium Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Colours: Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
365g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1717kJ/405kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|92.3g
|of which Sugars
|75.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Safety information
WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
