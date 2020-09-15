By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swizzels Lolly Mix Bag 365G

Swizzels Lolly Mix Bag 365G
£ 2.00
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of Family Favourite Lollies
  • Halloween Sorted
  • Spooky Party Games
  • Themed Food
  • Frightening Face Paint
  • Trick Treat Tips
  • Visit www.swizzels.com for Halloween Fun Games and Prizes
  • Facebook is not available to under 13s
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • Over 30 lollies
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 365G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Cornflour, Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Magnesium Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Colours: Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

365g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1717kJ/405kcal
Fat3.4g
of which Saturates2.6g
Carbohydrate92.3g
of which Sugars 75.2g
Protein0.2g
Salt<0.1g

Safety information

WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

