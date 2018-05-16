Itsu Wasabi Seaweed Multipack 3X5g

Product Description
- Wasabi flavour crispy seaweed thins
- Eat beautiful
- Seaweed, the green superfood, naturally packed with nutrients, zinc, iron & B vitamins. Seaweed's superpower is its great source of iodine, a nutrient missing in most other foods, critically important in regulating hormones.
- itsu's best-selling crispy seaweed this are harvested from the crystal clear seas around South Korea. Heralded as the new, butterfly light vegetable crisp, they are the perfect eat beautiful snack.
- 22 calories per pack
- 2 calories per thin
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15g
- High in vitamin B12
- High in iodine
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Seaweed (Laver) (65%), Corn Oil, Sesame Oil, Salt, Wasabi Powder (Salt, Glucose, Spice Extracts (contains Mustard), Yeast Extract Powder, Spinach Powder, Corn Oil, Wasabi Stem Powder)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Korea
Number of uses
This multipack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Warnings
- Warning: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside.
- Do not eat.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Metcalfe's Food Company Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
Return to
- Metcalfe's Food Company Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
- UK.
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
3 x 5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1864
|93
|Energy (kcal)
|448
|22
|Fat (g)
|27.1
|1.4
|Of which saturates (g)
|4.2
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.5
|0.6
|Of which sugars (g)
|1.2
|trace
|Dietary Fibre (g)
|14.4
|0.7
|Protein (g)
|32.4
|1.6
|Salt (g)
|6.33
|0.32
|Vitamin B12 µg
|100
|5
|(%NRV)
|(4000)
|(200)
|(1227)
|(61)
|Iodine µg
|1840
|92
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Do not eat.
