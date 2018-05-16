Belazu Beldi Green Olive Tapenade 160G

Product Description
- Green Olive Paste
- Blended with preserved lemons, no pareilles capers and garlic Belazu Green Olive Tapenade takes inspiration from Meditterranean and Middle Easter flavours. With the citrus from the lemons and the salty capers, green olive tapenade adds a fresh and vibrant flavour to many dishes.
- Belazu has been bringing you the best ingredients that are sourced from across the Mediterranean and Middle East since 1991. Started by two best friends Adam and George and a bucket of Provencal olives the aim has always remained the same, to bring the best cooks and ingredients together. Whether it is in store, online or in a restaurant the ingredient will always remain king.
- Blended with preserved lemons, non pareilles capers and garlic
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Green Olives (70%), Sunflower Oil, Capers (7%), Preserved Lemons (6%), Salt, Garlic Puree (2%), Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Use as a dressing on a greek salad or stir through a cheese potato and shallot salad.
Warnings
- WHILST EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN, THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN OLIVE STONES
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Return to
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1086kJ/265kcal
|Fat
|27.2g
|Of which Saturates
|4.5g
|Carbohydrates
|2.7g
|Of which Sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|3.5g
Safety information
WHILST EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN, THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN OLIVE STONES
