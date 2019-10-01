Tesco Macadamia Nuts In Shell With Opener 200G

No longer salted
I’m pretty sure last year these were salted they aren’t anymore. Disappointed!
Excellent and an unusual Nut option!!
These were excellent and have never seen them before - everyone loved them, please bring them back!!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3083kJ / 749kcal
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of ----, ----
Remove shells.
2 (Shelled) Servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
200 g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|3083kJ / 749kcal
|925kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|75.1g
|22.5g
|Saturates
|12.1g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like you
I’m pretty sure last year these were salted they aren’t anymore. Disappointed!
These were excellent and have never seen them before - everyone loved them, please bring them back!!