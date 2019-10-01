By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Macadamia Nuts In Shell With Opener 200G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Macadamia Nuts In Shell With Opener 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy925kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3083kJ / 749kcal

Product Description

  • Macadamia nuts in shell.
  • Just crack open. Harvested at peak of the season with creamy yet crunchy texture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of ----, ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove shells.

Number of uses

2 (Shelled) Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy3083kJ / 749kcal925kJ / 225kcal
Fat75.1g22.5g
Saturates12.1g3.6g
Carbohydrate6.1g1.8g
Sugars4.5g1.4g
Fibre7.9g2.4g
Protein8.1g2.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

No longer salted

3 stars

I’m pretty sure last year these were salted they aren’t anymore. Disappointed!

Excellent and an unusual Nut option!!

5 stars

These were excellent and have never seen them before - everyone loved them, please bring them back!!

