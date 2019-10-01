By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasted Cashew Nuts 200G

Tesco Roasted Cashew Nuts 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy747kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2491kJ / 600kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted cashew nuts.
  • Harvested at the peak of season and roasted for flavour
  • Source of Magnesium Harvested at the peak of season and roasted for flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2491kJ / 600kcal747kJ / 180kcal
Fat46.0g13.8g
Saturates9.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate30.0g9.0g
Sugars5.0g1.5g
Fibre3.0g0.9g
Protein15.0g4.5g
Salt0.02g<0.01g
Magnesium260.0mg (69%NRV)78.0mg (21%NRV)

Safety information

