Tesco Roasted Cashew Nuts 200G
- Energy747kJ 180kcal9%
- Fat13.8g20%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2491kJ / 600kcal
Product Description
- Roasted cashew nuts.
- Harvested at the peak of season and roasted for flavour
- Source of Magnesium Harvested at the peak of season and roasted for flavour
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2491kJ / 600kcal
|747kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|46.0g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15.0g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g
|Magnesium
|260.0mg (69%NRV)
|78.0mg (21%NRV)
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
