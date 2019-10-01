By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Coconut Hazelnuts 200G

5(3)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy755kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2518kJ / 606kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted hazelnuts coated in Belgian white chocolate and coconut powder.
  • Expertly selected crunchy hazelnuts covered in smooth white Belgian chocolate and dusted with coconut.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (55%), [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Hazelnuts (44%), Coconut Powder [Coconut, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready yo eat

Number of uses

Approx.6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2518kJ / 606kcal755kJ / 182kcal
Fat46.0g13.8g
Saturates13.0g3.9g
Carbohydrate37.0g11.1g
Sugars36.0g10.8g
Fibre4.2g1.3g
Protein9.0g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing chocolate delights

5 stars

Absolutely lovely don't buy these if you are on a diet as once you have had one you can't stop eating them.

These are Absolutely Lovely, Once you Start Eating

5 stars

These are Absolutely Lovely, Once you Start Eating you cant Stop xx

These are soooo good. I always buy two packets at

5 stars

These are soooo good. I always buy two packets at a time. As soon as Christmas comes around I am on the look out for them. Delicious white chocolate with a hint of coconut. Be warned.... they are very addictive.

