Old Mout Kiwi & Lime Cider 10X330ml Can
Product Description
- Cider blended with kiwi and lime juice.
- For more information: https://www.oldmoutcider.co.uk/our-ciders
- The ingenious pairing of aromatic kiwi and zingy lime. Mixed with cider, these natural partners create a unique combination.
- Serve with a wedge of lime and drink it over ice with friends on a hot summer's day!
- ABV: 4.0%
- AROMA:
- Sweet juicy kiwi with mouth-watering lime tanginess.
- FLAVOUR:
- Super fruity with kiwi and a hint of lime blossom.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Bursting with sweet and tangy tropical fruit, kiwi and hints of key lime pie.
- FINISH:
- Light and effervescent.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Tropical fruit salad.
- Born in the little country with a big attitude, that's New Zealand to our friends, OLD MOUT creates a unique range of flavoured fruit ciders. Inspired by the great outdoors, we've been finding ways to be more adventurous with fruit for over 65 years. That's part of the reason we want to keep nature at its inspiring best. Discover more about fruit our ciders and get the kiwi taste for adventure.
- Old Mout was dreamed up 65 years ago by New Zealander Wanda, who, on a cycling trip to England, took a liking to the local scrumpy. On her return to Nelson, she decided to set up a ciderie in her shed!
- 60 years later, cider pioneers Justin and Scottie, inspired by amazing island fruits, developed a range of award winning flavours in New Zealand.
- Our fruity ciders originated in the Moutere Valley, giving Old Mout its name… which to this day is still being pronounced incorrectly (say: Ohld Moot Syder)!
- Frrridge pack
- What do you expect?
- Pronounced incorrectly since 1947
- Established in Nelson, New Zealand
- Pack size: 3300ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- consumercare@oldmoutcider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 330ml ℮
