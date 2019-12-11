By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whole Earth 3 Nut Butter 227G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whole Earth 3 Nut Butter 227G
£ 2.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter with Chopped Pecan and Walnut
  • British Triathlon
  • Official Supplier
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Say hello: Facebook and Twitter
  • Absolutely no added sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Down-to-Earth goodness
  • A source of fibre and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 227g
  • A source of fibre and protein

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (76%), Roasted Pecan Nuts (10%), Roasted Walnuts (10%), Sustainable Palm Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by the best before date. Do not refrigerate.Best before date - see base of jar.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients from various countries

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • wholeearthfoods.com

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2783 kJ
-673 Kcal
Fat 59.8g
of which saturates 9.1g
Carbohydrate 6.8g
of which sugars 2.6g
Fibre 5.7g
Protein 24.0g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Meridian Almond Butter 170G

£ 3.40
£2.00/100g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Whole Earth Mixed Seeds Peanut Butter 340G

£ 3.40
£1.00/100g

Meridian Cashew Butter 170G

£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here