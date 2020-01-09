By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Pebble Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • The vineyard soils of the Loire Valley are composed of a mixture of clays, sands, limestone and flint. These contribute a unique mineral freshness to the principal grape variety: Sauvignon Blanc. The pebble serves as a reminder of the origins of this wine. An appealing aroma combines with complex flavours of citrus and passionfruit, to produce an elegant and refreshing wine which will accompany light foods or be delicious just on its own.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • An appealing aroma combines with complex flavours of citrus and passion fruit to produce an elegant and refreshing wine which will accompany light foods or be delicious just on its own

Region of Origin

Loire

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Fournier Pere et Fils

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Damien Laurent

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Classic fermentation at controlled temperature has produced a crisp and aromatic wine.

History

  • This wine comes from the Fournier family estate which has grown from five hectares in 1950 to 60 hectares today. The family have recently completed building a brand new winery, whose design, equipment and impeccable hygiene must rank as amongst the finest in France.

Regional Information

  • The vineyard soils of the Loire Valley are composed of a mixture of clays, sandstone, limestone and flint. These contribute a unique mineral freshness to the principal grape variety, Sauvignon Blanc. The Pebble serves as a reminder to the origins of this wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Patient Cottat,
  • a Verdigny 18300,
  • France.

Return to

  • Patient Cottat,
  • a Verdigny 18300,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Top quality wine, great value.

5 stars

My new favourite Sauvignon Blanc - and I've tried a few. Great value, I will keep buying this one.

It's OK, but a bit of a nothing wine. Blind, I wou

2 stars

It's OK, but a bit of a nothing wine. Blind, I would have no idea where this originated. Not nasty as such but even on offer, I would not buy this again. Unhappily Tesco are calling everyone 'a Tesco customer'. Can't therefore get a feel for posters, see their other posts or even find one's own with a search. SILLY.

First class Sauvignon!

5 stars

I drink only white wine, preferably sauvignon blanc. This is the best sauvignon Tesco has stocked in years! Moreover, it is an excellent price, given the quality.

