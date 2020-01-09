The Pebble Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Top quality wine, great value.
My new favourite Sauvignon Blanc - and I've tried a few. Great value, I will keep buying this one.
It's OK, but a bit of a nothing wine. Blind, I would have no idea where this originated. Not nasty as such but even on offer, I would not buy this again. Unhappily Tesco are calling everyone 'a Tesco customer'. Can't therefore get a feel for posters, see their other posts or even find one's own with a search. SILLY.
First class Sauvignon!
I drink only white wine, preferably sauvignon blanc. This is the best sauvignon Tesco has stocked in years! Moreover, it is an excellent price, given the quality.