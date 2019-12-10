By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spiced Rum Mince Pies 6 Pack

3.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Spiced Rum Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.33/each

Offer

One mince pie
  • Energy1010kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars23.5g
    26%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • 6 All butter pastry cases with a spiced rum mincemeat, topped with a sweet dusting.
  • Our expert bakers add a splash of Jamaican rum to the rich, fruity mincemeat in these pies, which rounds out the flavour with a lightly spiced festive warmth.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (47%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Rum, Humectant (Glycerol), Date, Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Currants, Lemon Peel, Ginger, Rice Flour, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Coriander, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cinnamon, Flavouring, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Can be eaten warm or cold.
Remove outer packaging.
Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 3 minutes after heating.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 5-6 mins
Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Net Contents

6 x Mince Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (63g)
Energy1603kJ / 382kcal1010kJ / 241kcal
Fat13.7g8.6g
Saturates9.7g6.1g
Carbohydrate58.0g36.5g
Sugars37.3g23.5g
Fibre5.5g3.5g
Protein3.9g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Ordered your Finest spiced rum mince pies by mista

2 stars

Ordered your Finest spiced rum mince pies by mistake. Meant them to be your 'Finest' range. This 'rum' range's pastry is almost inedible, tastes like a savoury variety which is full of lard and breaks up easily. There is also a peculiar smell to them. I think I'll stick with your usual, reliable ordinary 'Finest'.

Delicious mince pies

5 stars

I am not a lover of mince pies usually, I tend to buy boxes for the rest of the family to enjoy however these looked so good I thought I would give them a go and I am glad I did as these are simply delicious. Tesco do a variety of mince pies so if you are not fussed with one particular type, try another. These pies have yummy crumbly pastry and a pretty good amount of filling. I think its the dash of rum together with the pastry that makes these so irrisistable to me, they remind me of proper home made pies with a good amount of both pastry and filling. We tend to eat them cold so can't comment on how well they taste after heating up but if you fancy trying a mince pie with a rum twist, these are a good choice. Thumbs up from us and I shall be buying some more assuming there are any left, I find the Tesco finest mince pies disappear quickly and I am not surprised by it either.

Delicious Mince Pies!!!

5 stars

One of the best mince pies I have tasted.. eaten cold and on their own.

Miserable Mince Pies!

1 stars

Normally the family whizz through a box of mince pies, but nobody wants a second one of these. Too much pastry, not enough filling and tastes synthetic, not of rum. Normal "Finest Mince Pies" are far, far better - and if you want pie with a twist, try the rhubarb and ginger which are also nice. Sorry Tesco, spiced rum pies are a massive flop in our household.

not the finest :(

3 stars

very soft pastry, when heated in oven goes soggy..can't say can taste the rum?

Disappointing filling

3 stars

Beautiful pastry but sadly the filling was pretty tasteless and not very generous. Disappointing

Suitable for teetotallers - no rum.

2 stars

The closest that these mince pies have been to rum is a brief sniff at the cork.

Had these for first time today.they are the best t

5 stars

Had these for first time today.they are the best tasting mince pies i have ever had. I think the spiced rum is what makes them irresistible.

Very poor.

2 stars

Pastry on base not fully cooked.

OMG!

5 stars

These are the nicest mince pies I have ever had...and trust me, I've had a LOT! Please get more in stock so I can buy some!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

