Tesco Finest Spiced Rum Mince Pies 6 Pack

Ordered your Finest spiced rum mince pies by mista
Ordered your Finest spiced rum mince pies by mistake. Meant them to be your 'Finest' range. This 'rum' range's pastry is almost inedible, tastes like a savoury variety which is full of lard and breaks up easily. There is also a peculiar smell to them. I think I'll stick with your usual, reliable ordinary 'Finest'.
Delicious mince pies
I am not a lover of mince pies usually, I tend to buy boxes for the rest of the family to enjoy however these looked so good I thought I would give them a go and I am glad I did as these are simply delicious. Tesco do a variety of mince pies so if you are not fussed with one particular type, try another. These pies have yummy crumbly pastry and a pretty good amount of filling. I think its the dash of rum together with the pastry that makes these so irrisistable to me, they remind me of proper home made pies with a good amount of both pastry and filling. We tend to eat them cold so can't comment on how well they taste after heating up but if you fancy trying a mince pie with a rum twist, these are a good choice. Thumbs up from us and I shall be buying some more assuming there are any left, I find the Tesco finest mince pies disappear quickly and I am not surprised by it either.
Delicious Mince Pies!!!
One of the best mince pies I have tasted.. eaten cold and on their own.
Miserable Mince Pies!
Normally the family whizz through a box of mince pies, but nobody wants a second one of these. Too much pastry, not enough filling and tastes synthetic, not of rum. Normal "Finest Mince Pies" are far, far better - and if you want pie with a twist, try the rhubarb and ginger which are also nice. Sorry Tesco, spiced rum pies are a massive flop in our household.
not the finest :(
very soft pastry, when heated in oven goes soggy..can't say can taste the rum?
Disappointing filling
Beautiful pastry but sadly the filling was pretty tasteless and not very generous. Disappointing
Suitable for teetotallers - no rum.
The closest that these mince pies have been to rum is a brief sniff at the cork.
Had these for first time today.they are the best t
Had these for first time today.they are the best tasting mince pies i have ever had. I think the spiced rum is what makes them irresistible.
Very poor.
Pastry on base not fully cooked.
OMG!
These are the nicest mince pies I have ever had...and trust me, I've had a LOT! Please get more in stock so I can buy some!