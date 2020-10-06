By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Orange Gingerbread Pumpkin Kit 5 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Orange Gingerbread Pumpkin Kit 5 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.36/each

Offer

One decorated biscuit (38g)
  • Energy698kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Orange coloured gingerbread biscuits with a tube of black coloured icing and a sachet of orange glimmer sugar.
  • Decorate your own
  • Packed with an icing tube and orange glimmer sugar for a personalised treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Safflower, Spirulina, Carrot, Hibiscus, Apple, Lemon], Ginger Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide, Mixed Carotenes), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Knead tube before icing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Important
  • The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

191g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy1836kJ
-436kcal
Fat14.1g
of which saturates6.5g
Carbohydrate71.3g
of which sugars34.0g
Fibre2.1g
Protein5.1g
Salt0.5g

Safety information

View more safety information

Important The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here