Tesco Orange Gingerbread Pumpkin Kit 5 Pack
- Energy698kJ 166kcal8%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars12.9g14%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ
Product Description
- 5 Orange coloured gingerbread biscuits with a tube of black coloured icing and a sachet of orange glimmer sugar.
- Decorate your own
- Packed with an icing tube and orange glimmer sugar for a personalised treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Egg, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Safflower, Spirulina, Carrot, Hibiscus, Apple, Lemon], Ginger Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide, Mixed Carotenes), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Knead tube before icing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Important
- The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
191g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1836kJ
|-
|436kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|71.3g
|of which sugars
|34.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
Safety information
Important The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
