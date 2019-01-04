By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 250G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 250G
£ 1.58
£6.32/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy608kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh lean turkey thigh mince.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing. Typical percentage of fat content under 7%. Typical percentage of collagen/meat protein ratio under 2%.
  • Carefully selected for succulence and flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Thigh (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little water into the pan until hot. Add mince to pan and brown, stirring frequently, for 8-10 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Warnings

    Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. (Add to back of Pack)

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100**)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal608kJ / 145kcal
Fat5.5g5.5g
Saturates1.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein23.7g23.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 200g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.













1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Similar to pork mince

3 stars

Not unpleasant but similar to pork mince. For New Year pan fried it and served with sprouts roast parsnips etc as for Christmas. Worthwhile with 100 pts coupon.

