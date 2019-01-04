Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 250G

Similar to pork mince
Not unpleasant but similar to pork mince. For New Year pan fried it and served with sprouts roast parsnips etc as for Christmas. Worthwhile with 100 pts coupon.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Thigh (100%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little water into the pan until hot. Add mince to pan and brown, stirring frequently, for 8-10 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Cooking Warnings
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. (Add to back of Pack)
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100**)
|Energy
|608kJ / 145kcal
|608kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.7g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 200g.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
