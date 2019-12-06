Tesco Decorate Your Own Biscuit 201G 5 Pack
- Energy743kJ 176kcal9%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars12.4g14%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1847kJ / 439kcal
Product Description
- Gingerbread biscuits with a green coloured icing tube and a sachet of red, white and green hundreds and thousands.
- Decorate your own. Packed with an icing tube and sprinkles for a personalised treat.
- Decorate your own
- Packed with an icing tube and sprinkles for a personalised treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Powder, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Hibiscus), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sucrose, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Advice: knead tube before icing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
Name and address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
201g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit decorated (40g)
|Energy
|1847kJ / 439kcal
|743kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|71.6g
|28.8g
|Sugars
|30.8g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
