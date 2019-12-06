By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Decorate Your Own Biscuit 201G 5 Pack

Tesco Decorate Your Own Biscuit 201G 5 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.70
£0.34/each

Offer

One biscuit decorated
  • Energy743kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1847kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuits with a green coloured icing tube and a sachet of red, white and green hundreds and thousands.
  • Decorate your own. Packed with an icing tube and sprinkles for a personalised treat.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Powder, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Hibiscus), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sucrose, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Advice: knead tube before icing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

201g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit decorated (40g)
Energy1847kJ / 439kcal743kJ / 176kcal
Fat14.0g5.6g
Saturates6.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate71.6g28.8g
Sugars30.8g12.4g
Fibre1.8g0.7g
Protein5.8g2.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

