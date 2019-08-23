By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jj Whitley Violet Gin 70Cl

3.5(7)Write a review
Jj Whitley Violet Gin 70Cl
£ 16.00
£22.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Violet Gin
  • Natural ingredients - colour may fade after prolonged exposure to light.
  • Quintessentially British
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

27

ABV

38.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produce of the UK

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Wilson Road,
  • Huyton,
  • L36 6AD,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

It has a lovely subtle taste. Very good value. Not

5 stars

It has a lovely subtle taste. Very good value. Not a liqueur - a proper gin, perfect with light tonic :)

Disappointed

2 stars

Very sweet, stronge violet chemical flavour. Not pleasant.

Delicious.

5 stars

Not quite as strong a flavour as some other violet gin's, but still delicious with lemonade.

Disappointing.

2 stars

Bought this after having a different brand in a pub. Picked this one up because it was reasonably priced.Tasted very chemically and not very much like Parma Violets at all in my opinion, although it had a decent smell. Strong gin aftertaste. Ended up having to buy Parma Violet gin drops online just so I was able to drink it rather than throwing it down the sink. Next time will stick with the one that has a very similar sounding name.

horrible

1 stars

this sounded really nice but it was absolutely disgusting. might have to use it to unblock the toilet, because that's what it tastes like.

Not disappointed

5 stars

Been wanting to try this for a long time but when I order online it’s always substituted. I was so happy this week when it finally arrived. I usually like my gin with tonic but this is perfect with lemonade, it tastes like Parma Violets. I like a long drink so add quite a lot of mixer and the taste of the gin and violet still came through really well. Great price too, the best I can find. I will definitely be buying this again.

This will be flying off the shelf in Tesco's

5 stars

Lots of ice .. a double measure of the Violet Gin ... mix in tonic its delicious

