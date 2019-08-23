Jj Whitley Violet Gin 70Cl

It has a lovely subtle taste. Very good value. Not
It has a lovely subtle taste. Very good value. Not a liqueur - a proper gin, perfect with light tonic :)
Disappointed
Very sweet, stronge violet chemical flavour. Not pleasant.
Delicious.
Not quite as strong a flavour as some other violet gin's, but still delicious with lemonade.
Disappointing.
Bought this after having a different brand in a pub. Picked this one up because it was reasonably priced.Tasted very chemically and not very much like Parma Violets at all in my opinion, although it had a decent smell. Strong gin aftertaste. Ended up having to buy Parma Violet gin drops online just so I was able to drink it rather than throwing it down the sink. Next time will stick with the one that has a very similar sounding name.
horrible
this sounded really nice but it was absolutely disgusting. might have to use it to unblock the toilet, because that's what it tastes like.
Not disappointed
Been wanting to try this for a long time but when I order online it’s always substituted. I was so happy this week when it finally arrived. I usually like my gin with tonic but this is perfect with lemonade, it tastes like Parma Violets. I like a long drink so add quite a lot of mixer and the taste of the gin and violet still came through really well. Great price too, the best I can find. I will definitely be buying this again.
This will be flying off the shelf in Tesco's
Lots of ice .. a double measure of the Violet Gin ... mix in tonic its delicious