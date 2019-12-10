By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ceder's Wild Non-Alcoholic Spirit 50Cl

image 1 of Ceder's Wild Non-Alcoholic Spirit 50Cl
Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic alternative to gin
  • Ceder's is a distilled non-alcoholic alternative to gin, perfect for when you want to opt-out. It is made with classic gin and rare cape botanicals, and includes Buchu flavours, a magical plant used for thousands of years by indigenous people of South Africa, as well rooibos, both grown in the Cederberg mountains. Ceder's Wild is an intriguing blend of classic gin botanicals such as juniper and ginger, combined with clove and rooibos.
  • Serving suggestion: Try the Ceder's Wild & Tonic with 50cl Ceder's Wild, 150ml Premium Tonic and garnished with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of basil.
  • In 2017, Craig (South African) and Maria (Swedish) discovered a magical valley, home to many intriguing botanicals, in the Cederberg mountains of the Western Cape, South Africa. The valley inspired them to distil these botanicals and blend them with ancient pristine Swedish water to pay tribute to both their origins.
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Botanical Distillates, Extracts & Flavours, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Benzoate, Acid: Citric Acid

Country

Sweden

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Use within 3 months. Once opened: No need to refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden in small batches

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve 50ml Ceder's with ice, then add 150ml premium tonic, and garnish.
  • Serving Suggestion: Try the Ceder's Wild & Tonic with 50cl Ceder's Wild, 150ml Premium Tonic and garnished with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of basil.

Name and address

  • Ceder's Drinks Ltd.,
  • 12 York Road,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW10 6DR.

Return to

Net Contents

50cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per Portion/Unit (50ml):
Energy 25kj/6kcal13kj/3kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Pleasant upgrade for your tonic water

3 stars

I find this adds complexity to tonic water and brings a non-alcoholic G&T closer to tasting like the real thing. You would not mistake it for the real thing, of course, and it is subtle. I enjoy it nevertheless!

Waste of money

1 stars

What a big disappointment just tasted like mineral water with lemon took it back to Tesco's for a full refund deftly not buy again.

Moth balls you can drink!

1 stars

Extortionate for what it is: little more than a few drops of cedar essential oil in water. Even smells of moth balls too.

Fresh n Crisp. Surprisingly Very Nice!

5 stars

This is a surprising nice drop. Fresh and crisp, works very well with a slice of cucumber. Lovely alternative to a GnT.

Don’t bother with this

3 stars

Not worth the money, just buy a cordial for your tonic,

No at all what I expected

1 stars

I like the alcohol free wines, so thought I'd give this a try. I'm not sure what it tastes of. Certainly not Gin. Very disappointing.

Warning Do Not Buy This

1 stars

I bought this as i am on medication and I cannot drink at the moment. Thought this maybe the answer to my dilemma. Do not be fooled by the price and think this is going to be good. It is like a very badly tasting horrible water. Do yourself a favour and just buy a nice tonic water instead. By the way only put one star as would not let me submit without putting it on.

