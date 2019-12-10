Ceder's Wild Non-Alcoholic Spirit 50Cl

Pleasant upgrade for your tonic water
I find this adds complexity to tonic water and brings a non-alcoholic G&T closer to tasting like the real thing. You would not mistake it for the real thing, of course, and it is subtle. I enjoy it nevertheless!
Waste of money
What a big disappointment just tasted like mineral water with lemon took it back to Tesco's for a full refund deftly not buy again.
Moth balls you can drink!
Extortionate for what it is: little more than a few drops of cedar essential oil in water. Even smells of moth balls too.
Fresh n Crisp. Surprisingly Very Nice!
This is a surprising nice drop. Fresh and crisp, works very well with a slice of cucumber. Lovely alternative to a GnT.
Don’t bother with this
Not worth the money, just buy a cordial for your tonic,
No at all what I expected
I like the alcohol free wines, so thought I'd give this a try. I'm not sure what it tastes of. Certainly not Gin. Very disappointing.
Warning Do Not Buy This
I bought this as i am on medication and I cannot drink at the moment. Thought this maybe the answer to my dilemma. Do not be fooled by the price and think this is going to be good. It is like a very badly tasting horrible water. Do yourself a favour and just buy a nice tonic water instead. By the way only put one star as would not let me submit without putting it on.