Limehouse Aromatic Gin 70Cl

Pleased I bought it!
I got this gin purely because it was the only one that was on offer , what a fabulous surprise, it is lovely , just like the more expensive higher end spiced gin , just lovely
There is nothing wrong with this little cracker.
I'm always on the lookout for a new gin and found this one earlier this year. It certainly goes against the model of the plethora of new gins that have appeared recently: It's inexpensive. But don't let that fool you, it's a quality product with a crisp taste. You are paying for the gin, not a fancy bottle, although I have to admit that I like the laboratory-like vessel.