By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Limehouse Aromatic Gin 70Cl

5(2)Write a review
Limehouse Aromatic Gin 70Cl
£ 17.00
£24.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • A blend of carefully sourced botanicals balance subtle earthy tones with a hint of juniper and citrus.
  • Inspired by the colourful history of London's East End, Limehouse is produced with care by pioneering experts at the UK's foremost gin distillery.
  • Handcrafted using the finest botanicals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A blend of carefully sourced botanicals balance subtle earthy tones with a hint of juniper and citrus

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy 916kJ229kJ
-221kcal55kcal
This bottle contains 28 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pleased I bought it!

5 stars

I got this gin purely because it was the only one that was on offer , what a fabulous surprise, it is lovely , just like the more expensive higher end spiced gin , just lovely

There is nothing wrong with this little cracker.

5 stars

I'm always on the lookout for a new gin and found this one earlier this year. It certainly goes against the model of the plethora of new gins that have appeared recently: It's inexpensive. But don't let that fool you, it's a quality product with a crisp taste. You are paying for the gin, not a fancy bottle, although I have to admit that I like the laboratory-like vessel.

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here