Limehouse Pink Gin 70Cl

This has got to be one of the best pink gins I have had my daughter brought me a bottle for Christmas and it was gone within a week Recomended.
Stick with Gordons for Pink Gin
Thought it would go down well for a new year's eve drink. Tasted horrendous! The much cheaper and standard varieties of pink gin are leaps and bounds ahead of this one. Stick with Gordons for pink gin.
Too sweet for the traditionalist
It is just too sweet. Works with Schweppes tonic water as that is so much more sour than Fevertree.
Great gin, tastes amazing. Well worth the money.
Wow
Wow the Flavers are so good.smells nice too.goes proppa nice with prosseco.would buy again.better than gardens pink gin.