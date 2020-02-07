By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
So Divine Halo Rose Gold Vibrating Bullet

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of So Divine Halo Rose Gold Vibrating Bullet
£ 7.95
£7.95/each
  • Keen to please and easy to use, this feel good bullet provides intense stimulation and will be your best friend when you need a speedy but sensational climax. Powerful yet petite, pop your vibrating bullet into your handbag for portable pleasure and the secret is all yours.
  • 80mm length
  • Green Dot
  • Water resistant
  • Super smooth PU coated ABS
  • Latex & phthalate free
  • 3 x LR44 batteries included
  • Single speed bullet

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Twist off cap & remove the red insulation disk, then twist the cap back on to lock in place.
  • Power on: Press & hold.
  • Single Speed Vibration.
  • Power off: Press & hold.

Warnings

  • Not intended for medical applications or any use that has an adverse affect on any function of the body.

Name and address

  • VH2 Ltd,
  • Rodney House,
  • Clifton Down Road,
  • Bristol,
  • BS8 4AL,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Its could be better but it's good enough!

4 stars

I give the vibrator a 4/5 because it only has one set speed and sometimes you have to press the on button multiple times to turn it on. It's also pretty loud, I mean I get it's going to be loud, but this is quite loud. Otherwise, it's good!

its stuck...

1 stars

its stuck...

Love it

5 stars

This was the first bullet vibrator I've purchased, and I have to say that it's amazing! Small but powerful

You get what you pay for

3 stars

The batteries come out easily and it has a mind of it's own. It doesn't always turn off when you want it to and the top button doesn't work

