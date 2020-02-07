So Divine Halo Rose Gold Vibrating Bullet

Its could be better but it's good enough!
I give the vibrator a 4/5 because it only has one set speed and sometimes you have to press the on button multiple times to turn it on. It's also pretty loud, I mean I get it's going to be loud, but this is quite loud. Otherwise, it's good!
its stuck...
Love it
This was the first bullet vibrator I've purchased, and I have to say that it's amazing! Small but powerful
You get what you pay for
The batteries come out easily and it has a mind of it's own. It doesn't always turn off when you want it to and the top button doesn't work