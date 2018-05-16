Optrex Double Action Dry Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Rehydrating and Lubricating Drops
- Rehydrating and lubricating double action relief
- Preservative and phosphate free
- Can be used up to 3 months after opening
- Clinically proven to be effective
- Suitable for use with contact lenses
- Optrex Double Action Rehydrating and Lubricating drops works with your eyes to help restore their moisture. Specifically designed preservative-free formula provides instant and long lasting relief of dry and tired eyes.
- For dry and tired eyes
- Instant and long lasting relief
- Preservative free
- Does not contain preservatives or phosphates
- Suitable for every day use
- Suitable for use with contact lenses
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Boric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Borate, WFI
Storage
Store between 2 ºC and 25 ºCProtect from sunlight. Discard 3 months after opening. Do not use after expiry date Can be used up to 3 months after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- 1. Wash hands thoroughly before use.
- 2. Remove tamper-evident seal prior to first use, and remove cap.
- 3. Tilt head backwards and gently squeeze 1-2 drops into each eye.
- 4. Blink a few times to ensure the whole eye is covered.
- 5. Shake the bottle to remove any residual drop.
- 6. Replace the bottle top tightly after use.
- Use no more than 10 doses (1-2 drops per eye) per day.
- See leaflet for full instructions, warnings and precautions for use
- Only for use in the eyes
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Check tamper evident seal is intact before first use, if broken or damaged do not use.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Distributor address
- RB UK Commercial,
- 103-105 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3UH,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
Check tamper evident seal is intact before first use, if broken or damaged do not use. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
