By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lol Surprise Bath & Shower 400Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lol Surprise Bath & Shower 400Ml
£ 2.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Bath & Shower Bubbles
  • This bubbly bath & shower wash has been specially formulated to be kind to your child's skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.
  • Mango scent!
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Buteth-3, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzotriazoyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Polysorbate 20, Tributyl Citrate, Linoleic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, CI 17200

Produce of

Made in the European Union

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower put a small amount onto your hand or sponge, then massage into wet skin.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times.
  • THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
  • Please retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com
  • lolsurprise.com
  • mgae.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lol Surprise Magic Facecloth

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Poopsie Slime Surprise Poop Packs Assorted

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Paw Patrol Shaped Bath & Shower Gel 400Ml

£ 2.00
£0.50/100ml

Johnson's Kids Bubble Bath & Wash 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here