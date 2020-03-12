Lol Surprise Bath & Shower 400Ml

Product Description
- Bath & Shower Bubbles
- This bubbly bath & shower wash has been specially formulated to be kind to your child's skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.
- Mango scent!
- Hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Buteth-3, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzotriazoyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Polysorbate 20, Tributyl Citrate, Linoleic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in the European Union
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower put a small amount onto your hand or sponge, then massage into wet skin.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020