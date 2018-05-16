Lol Surprise Magic Facecloth

Product Description
- Magic Facecloth
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
- © MGA Entertainment, Inc.
- L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
- All logos, names, characters, likenesses, images, slogans, and packaging appearance are the property of MGA.
- Used under license by H&A Marketing Ltd.
- 3 to collect!
- 100% cotton
- Suitable for all ages
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Place facecloth in water and watch as it magically expands!
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Rinse after use and allow to dry naturally. Machine washable.
Warnings
- Caution! Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom.
- Please retain for future reference.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
Safety information
