Sudocrem My Little Sudocrem 22G
Product Description
- Handy Size Skin Care Cream
- My Little Sudocrem is a versatile skin care cream that is gentle and caring. The handy size pot makes it ideal for a variety of uses and it's easy to carry around wherever you go. It's clinically proven formulation soothes and protects delicate skin, forming a barrier which protects against irritants, allowing the skin to maintain its natural, healthy and supple condition.
- Pack size: 22g
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Paraffin Liquidium, Zinc Oxide, Paraffin, Lanolin, Ozokerite, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Benzyl Benzoate, Synthetic Beeswax, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Parfum, Linayl Acetate, BHA, Citric Acid, BHT
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Apply a thin layer as required. The cream's gentle formula can be used as often as you need.
Warnings
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Name and address
- Tosara Pharma Limited,
- Baldoye Ind Est.,
- Dublin 13,
- Ireland.
Distributor address
- Teva UK Limited,
- Ridings Point,
- Whistler Dr,
- Castleford,
- WF10 5HX,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- www.sudocrem.co.uk
- email: info@sudocrem.com
Net Contents
22g ℮
Safety information
FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
