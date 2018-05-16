Infacol Pain Relief 55Ml

Product Description
- Simeticone
- Effective colic relief
- Free from sugar, alcohol and colourant
- Relieves & calms infant colic & griping pain
- Helps to release wind
- Orange flavour
- Suitable to use from birth onwards
- Convenient-to-use plastic dropper included
- Pack size: 55ML
- Free from sugar
Information
Ingredients
Simeticone 40mg per 1ml Oral Suspension, Also contains: Purified Water, Hypromellose, Orange Flavour, Saccharin Sodium, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate (E218) and Propyl Hydroxybenzoate (E216)
Storage
Once opened use within 28 days.Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read enclosed instructions for use before use.
- Dosage:
- One dropper full (0.5ml) given before each feed.
- If necessary, after 3 or 4 days this may be increased to two droppers full (1ml).
- To use:
- Shake bottle. Draw up one dropper full by squeezing the rubber bulb twice. Wipe any excess into the bottle. To administer squeeze the bulb and release Infacol onto the back of the baby's tongue.
- If symptoms do not improve, seek medical advice.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
- Lift tab to break seal.
- Do not use if seal is broken.
Name and address
- Merckle GmbH,
- Graf-Arco-Str. 3,
- 89079 Ulm,
- Germany.
Return to
Net Contents
55ml
Safety information
