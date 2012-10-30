Organix Goodies Carrot Cake Bars 12X30g

My neices (6 and 2) enjoyed this product. Family b
My neices (6 and 2) enjoyed this product. Family box is good value for money. They were also popular as they are minimal mess which is always a parenting win!
Yummy Treat
Bought these for my niece but couldn't help try them myself. They are delicious and full of natural ingredients. My 2 year old niece loves them, but I also always have one in my bag for an on-the-go treat for myself!
My son really loves this product but I alway receive the wrong brand.