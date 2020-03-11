Kiddylicious Banana Soft Biscotti

Product Description
- Soft whole wheat biscuits with banana
- See kiddylicious.com for more information
- Our delicious Soft Biscotti are gently baked to give the perfect texture for little teeth and gums. They're ideal for when you're on the go with little one, or try them mashed into milk for a delicious breakfast.
- Kiddylicious it's delicious
- Amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for little ones everywhere.
- What your baby eats in its first 2 years can affect their health and well-being throughout their life.
- At kiddylicious we understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- That's why our super tasty snacks come wrapped in perfect snack sized portions, ideal for growing little ones.
- Sally
- When my kids were little I was always on the lookout for new snacks they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious, I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- It's delicious
- Ideal finger food
- 6 yummy twin packs
- No artificial anything
- Whole wheat flavour
- Suitable for 7 months+ to grown ups
- Soft baked for little mouths
- Encourages self feeding
- No added salt
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour (33%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Banana Powder (4%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent: Baking Powder, Minerals (Calcium, Magnesium), Natural Flavour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Lemon Juice, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Soy
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Soft Biscotti are lovingly made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Soft Biscotti are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 DW,
Return to
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1599
|320
|Energy (kcal)
|380
|84
|Fat (g)
|11.0
|2.4
|(of which saturates) (g)
|2.0
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.0
|12.6
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|25.0
|5.0
|Fibre (g)
|2.4
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.7
|0.13
|Thiamine (mg)
|0.5
|0.1
|Calcium (mg)
|269
|54
|Magnesium (mg)
|16
|3.2
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Soft Biscotti are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
