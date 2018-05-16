Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Nut Tray 285G

- Energy736kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat13.5g19%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2453kJ
Product Description
- A selection of milk chocolate coated gold dusted almonds, white chocolate coated hazelnuts, milk chocolate coated macadamia nuts, and dark chocolate coated Brazil nuts.
- A selection of white chocolate coated crunchy hazelnuts, gold dusted chocolate almonds, milk chocolate macadamias and dark chocolate Brazil nuts.
- A selection of white chocolate coated crunchy hazelnuts, gold dusted chocolate almonds, milk chocolate macadamias and dark chocolate Brazil nuts.
- Pack size: 285G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Dark Chocolate (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], White Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Hazelnuts, Almonds, Macadamia Nuts, Brazil Nuts, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Anti-Caking Agent (Potassium Aluminium Silicate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Iron Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
285g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2453kJ
|736kJ
|591kcal
|177kcal
|Fat
|45.0g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|15.0g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|34.0g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|33.0g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020