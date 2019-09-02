By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oumph! Italian Style Pizza 400G

3.5(9)Write a review
Oumph! Italian Style Pizza 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Stone-baked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, strips of soya protein, semi-dried tomatoes and rocket, dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs.
  • Read more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! Is Food from the plant kingdom. This is really good food. We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition, it is good for the environment.*
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact.
  • Food for progress
  • Wood fired stone baked
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Semi-dried tomatoes & rocket with Oumph!
  • Made from soya beans
  • Deep-frozen
  • Hand stretched
  • 24 hours of natural leavening
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pizza Base (Wheat Flour, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Yeast), Tomato Sauce (23%) (Tomato Passata, Tomato Pulp, Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Oregano, Basil), Water, Semi-Dried Tomatoes (8%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Rocket (3%), Soya Protein Concentrate (2%), Starch, Salt, Ground Sunflower Seeds, Dextrose, Garlic, Onion, Ground Pepper, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Olives, Yeast, Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Pumpkin), Apple Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder. Do not defrost.For best before date see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven: Electric 220 °C. Fan 200 °C. Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 7-9 minutes. The cooking time may vary depending on your oven. Enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Food for Progress Scandinavia AB,
  • Box 154,
  • 595 22 Mjölby,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • contact@foodforprogresss.com
  • www.foodforprogress.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g
Energy 757 kJ / 181 kcal
Fat 5.9 g
of which saturates 2.6 g
Carbohydrate 24 g
of which sugars 1.7 g
Fibre 2.1 g
Protein 6.6 g
Salt 0.90 g

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

Everything about this pizza was amazing. I loved it! Would buy it again and again. Needs to be more styles of these!

Oh my Oumph!

5 stars

Oh my oumph! This is the best vegan frozen pizza yet in my opinion (and isn't it amazing to have a choice!) It's delicious and satisfying. The topping was just about right and even the pizza base itself was scrummy. Well done Oumph! If I went to a restaurant and asked for vegan pizza and was served something akin to this, I'd be very impressed. My two furbabies were even drooling at the smell (I of course gave them a mini slice each which the devoured!)

One of the best vegan pizzas I’ve had! Could do wi

5 stars

One of the best vegan pizzas I’ve had! Could do with some more of the Oumph “meat” but lovely flavours and crispy base.

10/10 pizza

5 stars

One of the best store bought pizzas I have had. So tasty and the tomato’s are so juicy - highly, highly recommend!

Absolutely the worst pizza I ever tried, by a huge

1 stars

Absolutely the worst pizza I ever tried, by a huge distance! I would rather try the cheapest one Tesco sells. The base is rock hard, tasteless and feels it’s fake. Toppings.... disgusting!! Avoid dissatisfaction don’t buy!

No good if you areGF

1 stars

Pizza was kept in the GF freezer when reading the ingredients on back of packaging i noticed a lot of wheat ingredients in the pizza you really must train your staff to know the difference between GF and vegetarian and make sure they are not kept in the GF freezer as cross contamination

I cooked the pizza as instructed for 8 minutes and

3 stars

I cooked the pizza as instructed for 8 minutes and some of the topping was still frozen, I gave it another 5 mins and it was about right. The oomph was a little chewy but the flavour of the rest of the pizza was quite good. Quite herby but the bread base was very nice.

vegan yummyness!

5 stars

Really great vegan pizza! Great base with plenty of toppings. The tomatoes taste really fresh as well. You can tell it's made in Italy.

Was really looking forward to trying this as I lov

1 stars

Was really looking forward to trying this as I love thePulled Oumph and have just bought the salty version to try too. This pizza was so disgusting. It had an odd taste to it and no idea what the Oumph! on top was supposed to taste like. The texture of it was bizarre too. Very disappointed.

