Oumph! Salty & Smoky Plant Protein 280G

I loved this - tiny bit too salty but it has a lovely meaty texture and smokey bbq flavour
Loved it,made a change from quorn. The last meal i made from it i added it to a dry sauce made of chilli , garlic,red peppers and onion with a touch of cumin ,and served in a pitta bread with harrisa paste and rocket...amazing
Nowhere near as good as the pulled oumph. Too salty by far. Stick to the pulled one.
Totally baffled by the ratings on here - this is the best fake meat product to come on the market for ages. The texture and flavour are both fantastic. No idea how you folks made it "slimy" - are you eating it raw out of the bag or something? All it needs is 5 minutes in a frying pan.
Absolutely vile. I've been a veggie 25 years and this is one of the worst tasting things I've ever had. I couldn't stand to even swallow one mouthful. Tastes like salt, texture of rubber.
Who gave this less than 5 stars? This is the tastiest thing I've ever eaten. My partner eats it by the bowl
Tried this oumph product 2x now. Its texture is slippery and the taste is really foul. I much prefer the pulled oumph.
Just Horrible. Nothing more I can say.