By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oumph! Salty & Smoky Plant Protein 280G

3.5(8)Write a review
Oumph! Salty & Smoky Plant Protein 280G
£ 3.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Pieces of soya protein with salt and smoky flavouring, deep-frozen.
  • Read more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! Is Food from the plant kingdom. Made from soya beans. You find it with or without spicing. This is really good food. We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition, it is good for the environment.*
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact. Oumph! is high in protein and fibre, and a source to iron and folic acid.
  • Food for progress
  • Made from soya beans!
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 280g
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Source to iron and folic acid

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (21%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion, Grape Sugar, Tomato, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Dried Lemon Juice, Burned Sugar, Paprika Flavouring, Smoked Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozenDo not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. For the most delicious Oumph! Salt & Smoky, fry in oil for 5-6 minutes from frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed. Fry on high heat until slightly crispy.
2. We like Salty & Smoky in a variety of dishes from pasta to a salad, even for breakfast. Serve with what you like best! We like our Oumph! with fresh vegetables, seasoning and sauces. Or try it in a casserole, adding it last, for the perfect amount of bite.
3. Enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Food for Progress Scandinavia AB,
  • Box 154,
  • 595 22 Mjölby,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • contact@foodforprogresss.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 505 kJ/121 kcal
Fat 4.4 g
- of which saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 2.8 g
- of which sugars 0.9 g
Fibre 4.9 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 2.2 g
Iron 3.0 mg (21% of RI*)
Folic Acid 49.1 µg (25% of RI*)
*Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

I loved this - tiny bit too salty but it has a lov

5 stars

I loved this - tiny bit too salty but it has a lovely meaty texture and smokey bbq flavour

Loved it,made a change from quorn. The last meal i

5 stars

Loved it,made a change from quorn. The last meal i made from it i added it to a dry sauce made of chilli , garlic,red peppers and onion with a touch of cumin ,and served in a pitta bread with harrisa paste and rocket...amazing

Too salty, nowhere near as good as pulled oumph

3 stars

Nowhere near as good as the pulled oumph. Too salty by far. Stick to the pulled one.

Best meat sub in ages

5 stars

Totally baffled by the ratings on here - this is the best fake meat product to come on the market for ages. The texture and flavour are both fantastic. No idea how you folks made it "slimy" - are you eating it raw out of the bag or something? All it needs is 5 minutes in a frying pan.

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely vile. I've been a veggie 25 years and this is one of the worst tasting things I've ever had. I couldn't stand to even swallow one mouthful. Tastes like salt, texture of rubber.

Best veganism ever

5 stars

Who gave this less than 5 stars? This is the tastiest thing I've ever eaten. My partner eats it by the bowl

Tried this oumph product 2x now. Its texture is sl

2 stars

Tried this oumph product 2x now. Its texture is slippery and the taste is really foul. I much prefer the pulled oumph.

Just Horrible. Nothing more I can say.

1 stars

Just Horrible. Nothing more I can say.

Helpful little swaps

Oumph! The Chunk 280G

£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here