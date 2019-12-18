By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz First Steps Multigrain Cauliflower Broccoli Cheese 200G

Product Description

  • Vegetables, cereals and cheese with fortified milk.
  • Easy Peasy Dinnertime. Heinz savoury meals are easy to prepare and perfect for the first step into weaning. With 12 key vitamins and minerals tailored to your little one!
  • HEINZ FIRST STEPS.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • With a handy scoop inside.
  • Gluten free.
  • WITH IRON WHICH SUPPORTS NORMAL COGNITIVE DEVELOPMENT.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • SMOOTH.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Contents are liable to settle after packing. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 200g
  • With iron which supports normal cognitive development

Information

Ingredients

Flours (52%, Rice, Maize), Vegetables (Cauliflower, Broccoli, Spinach, Onion), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Cheese (4%, contains Milk), Milk Protein, Inulin, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Zinc Sulphate, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Prepared with 46g Vegetables per 100g Dry Cereal, including 29g Cauliflower and 12g Broccoli

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: JUST ADD WATER. Add 3 spoons of warm previously boiled water to 1 spoon of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.

Number of uses

10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g cerealLRV* per serving
Energy 1755kJ351kJ
-416kcal83kcal
Fat 7.1g1.4g
-of which saturates 3.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 71g14g
-of which sugars 11.7g2.3g
Fibre 4.2g0.8g
Protein 15.3g3.1g
Salt 0.78g0.16g
Vitamin A 450µg90µg23%
Vitamin D 11µg2.2µg22%
Vitamin E 11mg2.2mg
Vitamin C 30mg6.0mg24%
Thiamin0.6mg0.12mg24%
Riboflavin0.9mg0.18mg23%
Niacin10mg2.0mg22%
Vitamin B60.8mg0.16mg23%
Folic Acid 110µg22µg22%
Vitamin B12 0.8µg0.16µg23%
Calcium 470mg94mg24%
Iron 7.0mg1.4mg23%
Zinc 4.5mg0.9mg23%
*The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

